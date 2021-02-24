State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 356.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

HASI opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

