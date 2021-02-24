State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

