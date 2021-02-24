State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

