State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 18,500 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

MCRB opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

