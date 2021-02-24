State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FOX by 37.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FOX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 17.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

