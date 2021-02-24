State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 1.63% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

