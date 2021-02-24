State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 92,191 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

