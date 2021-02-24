State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 15,500 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

