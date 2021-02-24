State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 17,200 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.