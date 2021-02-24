State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 184,380 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,380 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.