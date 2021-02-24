State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,600 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.