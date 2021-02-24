State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 28,300 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 281,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 401,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.