State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 28,662 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

XLRN opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

