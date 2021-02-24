State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,100 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Magellan Health worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Magellan Health stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.