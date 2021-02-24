State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 50,090 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,090 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.