State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Mimecast worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

MIME stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock worth $13,665,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.