State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 8,400 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $55.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

