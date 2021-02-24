State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $2.38 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70. Insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

