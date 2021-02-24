State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,264 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

