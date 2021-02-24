Status Price Tops $0.0872 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Status has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $302.52 million and approximately $91.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00751055 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00039672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.66 or 0.04499889 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

