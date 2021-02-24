Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.91.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

