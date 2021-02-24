Steadfast Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.91.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

