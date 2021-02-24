Stealth Trading 116.7% Higher Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $143,252.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 116.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015453 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,707,191 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

