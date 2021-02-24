Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

