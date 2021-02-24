Steem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.89 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $146.47 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,860.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.50 or 0.01068613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00390979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003738 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 392,951,313 coins and its circulating supply is 375,977,219 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

