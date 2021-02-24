Stellar Market Cap Reaches $9.42 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.42 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.36 or 0.00515166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00083239 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061360 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,479 coins and its circulating supply is 22,497,955,672 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

