Stephen J. Tulipano Sells 30,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 59,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

