Stephen J. Tulipano Sells 30,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 59,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
