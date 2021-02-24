Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 13,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

