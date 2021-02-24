Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 6.2%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.05. 388,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 338,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $675.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

