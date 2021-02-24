Steve Louden Sells 50,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Louden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,020. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

