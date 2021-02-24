Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.04.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.