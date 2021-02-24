Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (1COV, ADS, AMBA, ATRC, BNP, BNS, CMMC, DELL, DGE, ENGI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 24th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV)

was given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (ETR:ADS) was given a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €45.20 ($53.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $77.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$3.25.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.65 ($18.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.75 ($13.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $225.00 to $275.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $209.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Argus from $410.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $204.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price raised by Argus from $20.00 to $23.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

