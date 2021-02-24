Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (ARLO, ATRC, BALY, BLD, CBRL, DG, DGE, EL, FANG, HRI)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 24th:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $11.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $78.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target raised by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $184.00 to $232.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $145.00 to $155.00.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $33.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price raised by Truist from $16.00 to $27.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $18.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Truist from $300.00 to $325.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $69.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Truist from $40.00 to $60.00.

