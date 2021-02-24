Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (ARLO, ATRC, BALY, BLD, CBRL, DG, DGE, EL, FANG, HRI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 24th:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $11.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $78.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

had its price target raised by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $184.00 to $232.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $145.00 to $155.00.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $320.00 to $348.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $65.00 to $80.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $33.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price raised by Truist from $16.00 to $27.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $18.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Truist from $300.00 to $325.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $69.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by Truist from $40.00 to $60.00.

