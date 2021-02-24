Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ASHTY, BMO, FRTA, HCKT, HRI, HSII, IPPLF, MELI, MX, NPIFF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 24th:

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$108.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$97.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Barrington Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,865.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, growing expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending and rising e-commerce competition remain major negatives.”

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$34.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

