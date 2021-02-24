Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Analog Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 54,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,160% compared to the average daily volume of 4,319 call options.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 218,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,625. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

