Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TEGNA Call Options (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,599 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,572% compared to the average daily volume of 634 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,724. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 92.0% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

