StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.32. 200,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 218,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

