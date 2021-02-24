Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.52 million.
Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 175,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,947. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $825.00 million, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
