Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.52 million.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 175,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,947. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $825.00 million, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.