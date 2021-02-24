Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.18. Stratabound Minerals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Culvert property that covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory; and McIntyre Brook Project, which is located in New Brunswick.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.