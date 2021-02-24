Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $87.50 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 37.3% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.29. 8,983,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.