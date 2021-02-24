Strategic Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,610 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 1,193,835 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.