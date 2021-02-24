Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 198,168 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 20.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. 550,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,127. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.