Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $166.27 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,585,402 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

