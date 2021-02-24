Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Stryker worth $596,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 32,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.03. 9,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,837. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

