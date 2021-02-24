Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

