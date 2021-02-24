Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $249.84 and last traded at $249.70, with a volume of 28808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.56.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average is $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

