Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

