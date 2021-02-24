Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 30,500 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $602,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

