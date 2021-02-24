Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BlackBerry worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.