Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.